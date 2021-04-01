Isla Fisher laughs off comparisons with Amy Adams

Isla Fisher is happy to laugh off getting confused for Amy Adams.
The 45-year-old actress - who is married to comedy star Sacha Baron Cohen - is often mistaken for Amy, 46, by members of the public, but the constant comparisons never really bother her.
She shared: "We laugh about it because Amy has blue eyes and I’ve got brown, our husbands have laughed about it, too."
However, the comparisons have largely eased during the coronavirus pandemic.
Appearing on 'The Project', Isla quipped: "I haven’t had it for a while, but I think I’ve been inside my house in COVID for a year.
"Now, to be honest, I look forward to being recognised as anyone. I look forward to being out and about."
During her appearance on the Australian show, Isla was also asked whether one of her husband's most iconic on-screen characters - Borat Sagdiyev, the fictitious Kazakhstani journalist - was inspired by her dad.
Tommy Little, one of the show's panelists, observed that there's a physical similarity between Borat and Isla's dad, who she calls Poppa Fish.
Asked if there's a link, the actress said: "My father has also dappled in many types of facial hair. He's grown a long beard, a short beard, you know, sideburns, no sideburns, a handlebar moustache, pencil thin moustache.
"He's definitely rocked many looks over the ages, but you're right, in that photo it does seem like it's a nod to that character. But no, he's just a very dapper gent expressing himself."
Meanwhile, Isla previously revealed that Lady Gaga once confused her for Amy.
She recalled: "She’s heading right toward me, and she says, ‘Thank you. Your performance in ‘American Hustle’, Amy, was…’ And I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don’t want to tell her the truth.'
"So I just gracefully thanked her, bowed my head, OK? And then she wants to talk about the performance, and now I’m thinking, 'I don’t want to be a liar…'
"And then I look over her shoulder and there’s Amy Adams walking into the party. So I’m like, ‘There’s Isla Fisher.’ I said, ‘She’s not even nominated for anything. What’s she doing here?'"
