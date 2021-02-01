'It doesn't hurt': Jane Fonda gets her COVID-19 jab

Jane Fonda has received her COVID-19 vaccine.
The 83-year-old Oscar-winner took to Instagram to announce she received the jab on Sunday (01.31.21).
Fonda captioned a snap of herself in her car having the injection: “Got vaccinated today! Yay! It doesn’t hurt. #vaccine."
Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the 'Book Club' actress is set to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.
Fonda's illustrious career will be recognized at the event on February 28.
Ali Sar, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said: "For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time.
"Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained.
"We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."
Fonda will become the 67th - and 16th female - to receive the coveted award, which is designed to celebrate "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment".
Previous winners include the likes of Walt Disney, Judy Garland, John Wayne and Frank Sinatra, as well as her dad Henry Fonda in 1980.
The former fashion model - who has been outspoken on various social and political issues over the years, including the Vietnam war - previously admitted to surpassing her own expectations during her time in the movie business.
Speaking about her career renaissance in 2018, the 'Grace and Frankie' star shared: "Oh, I just feel damn lucky.
"I retired for 15 years. I left at 50 and came back at 65. I was married to Ted Turner and Ted didn’t really help me with confidence and things like that.
"So after that I wanted to see if I could enjoy it again. But, at 65, I never thought I’d have a career. And a hit TV show! I’m 80! I keep pinching myself! I can’t believe it! I didn’t think I would live this long!"
