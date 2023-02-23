'It's so addictive!' Brooklyn Beckham has about 20 tattoos of his wife Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham is "addicted" to getting tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz.

The 23-year-old chef - who is the son of footballing legend David Beckham and ex-Spice Girl Victoria - tied the knot with heiress Nicola,28, last year and most recently got a portrait of her tattooed onto his shoulder.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.