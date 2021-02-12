ITV rejected Donald Trump appearing on Life Stories, says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has revealed ITV turned down the chance of featuring President Donald Trump on ‘Life Stories’.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ star has attracted critical acclaim for his one-on-one celebrity interview series and his old friend – who he met when he appeared on the ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ in America in 2008, ultimately being crowned the winner of the reality series – had agreed to take part in the show before he was voted in as President in 2016, but the network didn’t want him as a guest.
In an interview with Heat magazine, Piers said: “I had him for ‘Life Stories’ several years ago, before he ran for president, and ITV said no.
“Trump got turned down and it was really awkward.
“After I won ‘Celebrity Apprentice’, I did an interview with him for GQ and I said, ‘I’ve got this show, do you want to do it?’ He said, ‘Of course.’
“But ITV didn’t want him. They’d probably take him now!"
The two men fell out last year after Piers was critical of Trump’s presidency but the 55-year-old broadcaster would still love to get him on the show.
He said: “I’d love to do ‘Life Stories’ with Trump.
“It’s a weird thing. I fell out with him because I found his behavior so spectacularly awful in the last year.
“Particularly since the election when he refused to accept the outcome and then whipped up his mob to riot.
“That was completely unacceptable.
“It’s very hard to be cordial with someone like that, given what he’s done.
“But, you know, time is a healer so let’s see what happens further down the line.
“Maybe it will be the Frost/Nixon moment, when he says sorry to the American people.”
Meanwhile, after winning praise for taking politicians to account over their handling of the coronavirus crisis, Piers won’t rule out making the move into politics himself further down the line.
He said: “I never say never about anything. I ran a busy newsroom for 10 years at the Daily Mirror, making a lot of decisions every single day and you do learn a lot of leadership skills, which I see are lacking in our current government and cabinet.
“It’s about leadership, especially in difficult times and making tough decisions and being firm.
“I don’t think they’ve got many people who I would employ to run a whelk stall, let alone run a crisis.
“You never know, let’s wait and see.”
