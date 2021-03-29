'I've been 1000 per cent obsessed with him': Frankie Muniz reveals newborn son's sweet name

Frankie Muniz has named his newborn son Mauz Mosley Muniz.
The 35-year-old former child star's wife Paige Price gave birth to the couple's first child on March 22, and the new dad has shared the tot's sweet moniker and admitted he's "1000 percent obsessed" with their little bundle of joy.
Alongside one of the first pictures of Mauz shared on Instagram, Frankie wrote: "World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM.
"That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be. (sic)"
The former 'Malcolm in the Middle' star also revealed that he is giving up his beloved motorcycles to create a safe environment for his family.
He added: "I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them.
"I've even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you @pogmuniz."
Frankie announced he was a father in an emotional video on his Instagram Story last week of him holding his newborn son, who was hidden from the camera, and gushed how in "love" he is with his baby boy and wife.
He said in the clip: "I'm a dad, guys. I love him so much. I love my wife so much."
While he added in the caption: "I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever."
The couple announced last September that they were to become parents for the first time and later held a gender reveal party where their loved ones discovered they were having a boy.
The pair - who got married last February, and also eloped in October 2019 - had revealed their pregnancy news in a video shared on YouTube.
Frankie said: "In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.
"While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat."
