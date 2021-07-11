‘Jack Irish’ Is ‘Recklessly Driven to Expose the Truth’ in Season 3

And you thought the small-town residents on Mare of Easttown had demons? On the third and final season of the Australian crime drama, Jack Irish, the past comes back to haunt private investigator–lawyer Jack Irish (Easttown’s Guy Pearce, above, with Marta Dusseldorp) and several others too.
The assassination-style murder of a police officer sets off a chain of events that leads Jack to discover that the seemingly random murder of his wife Isabel two decades prior wasn’t so random. Naturally, trouble magnet Jack sets out to learn the truth.
'Jack Irish: Hell Bent' Trailer Teases an Explosive Mystery for Guy Pearce's PI (VIDEO)
“Investigating the circumstances that led to Isabel’s murder is akin to diving back down a deep, dark hole that he thought he had climbed out of,” says series co-creator Matt Cameron.
But Jack has more than himself to worry about. In the time that passed between Seasons 2 and 3, he learned he fathered a now-5-year-old son during a one-night stand, and he’s playing part-time Dad.
The responsibility of fatherhood, however, may not be enough for him to overcome his obsession. Jack, continues Cameron, is “recklessly driven to expose the truth, even if it costs him his life.”
Jack Irish, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, July 12, Acorn TV
