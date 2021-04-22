Jack Osbourne celebrates 18 years of sobriety: 'It's life on life's terms'

Jack Osbourne is marking 18 years of sobriety.
The 35-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter on Thursday (04.22.21) to mark his impressive milestone, which now means he’s been completely clean of drugs and alcohol for almost two decades.
Alongside a screenshot of an app which tracks his sobriety, he wrote: “It’s not that it get easier or harder, It’s just that it’s life on life’s terms. If anyone is trying to get sober, know that it possible if you are willing to do the work. Sending lots of love to my people who have been on this journey with me. #sobersbetter (sic)”
Jack frequently opens up about his addiction battle and his journey to sobriety, especially through his multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2012.
Last April, the star explained in an Instagram post for his 17-year anniversary that he got sober from drugs and alcohol when he realized he will “never be a normal drinker” and that drugs and alcohol will “only ever lead to bad things” for him.
He wrote at the time: “If someone would have told me 17 years ago I’d be celebrating my 17th year of sobriety locked down at home because of a global pandemic I’d of literally laughed in their face.
“However s***** this current situation is I am still filled with such a large amount of gratitude. Getting sober can be hard and staying sober is even harder, but I am here today because I threw my hands up and said “f*** it tell me what I need to do”.
“I surrendered to the fact that I will never be a “normal” drinker and that drugs and alcohol will only ever lead to bad things for me. I went to meetings, worked steps, help newcomers and surrounded myself with strong sober people. The road map is simple but it doesn’t make it easy.
“For anyone who is struggling in this very strange time, there are plenty of resources available that can be accessed from the comfort of your home while we can’t leave. Don’t be afraid to reach out. #soberlife #sober #keepcomingback (sic)”
Meanwhile, Jack’s sobriety milestone comes just days after his older sister Kelly Osbourne, 36, revealed she recently relapsed after four years sober, but is now “back on track”.
She said: "This is a little hard for me to talk about but I've always promised you I will be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on on my road to recovery.
"I relapsed, not proud of it but I'm back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened."
