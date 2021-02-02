Jack Patterson splits from Marina

Jack Patterson has split from Marina Diamandis.
The Clean Bandit musician has gone his separate ways from the 35-year-old singer - who is known mononymously these days, having previously recorded under the alias Marina and the Diamonds - after five years of dating much to the surprise of their friends.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Marina and Jack aren’t together any more and it’s not been easy for either of them.
“They were such important parts of each others’ lives and friends thought they were perfect together. No one would have been surprised if he had popped the question.
“They had been living together in London and had a lovely life but I think the lockdown really made them both re-evaluate what they want."
And pals aren't expecting the couple to reconcile as the 'Hollywood' singer has now relocated to Los Angeles.
The insider added: "Things are over now and Marina is spending most of her time in LA. Jack is still in London because of his commitments to Clean Bandit, so they haven’t seen much of each other.”
The former couple met when Marina collaborated with Clean Bandit on their single 'Disconnect', which was released in 2017, but the brunette beauty previously admitted she vowed never to work with Jack again once they got together romantically.
She has said: "After that we didn't write together again, because I just found it too weird. I thought, what am I going to write about? Being in love with you? It won't work."
However, Marina changed her mind about working with her man and featured on 2018 Clean Bandit tune 'Baby' along with Luis Fonsi.
