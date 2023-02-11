Jack Saunders planning to pluck hair from Harry Styles’ scalp at BRITs

Jack Saunders is planning to pluck a hair from Harry Styles’ scalp at The BRIT Awards 2023 so he can use it to have him cloned.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 30, also said he had been at London’s O2 Arena – where the ceremony is being held on Saturday (11.02.23) from 8.30pm – since 9am and thinks the food being served to guests will be “the best bit” of the event.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

