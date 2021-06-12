James Brolin and Barbra Streisand's romance 'is getting stronger all the time'

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand's romance is stronger than ever.
The 80-year-old actor and Barbra, 79, tied the knot back in 1998, and he insists that their relationship is a "perfect situation" for them both.
James said: "I like women who say their peace, and I'm a calming factor, and she gets me up and doing things I wouldn't normally accomplish. It's like a perfect situation, the two of us.
"We, for a long time, were put out by COVID. And a lot of people, their marriages haven't gone well during these 15 months. We've literally fallen in love over this period of time, just being stuck together every day and making it work."
James thinks having good communicative skills has been one of the keys to their relationship.
And even though they've been married for more than two decades, he actually thinks their relationship is getting better all the time.
He told 'The Talk': "Neither one of us have ever gone out the door [after] an argument and we are good at talking things out. And 23 years is better than ever, I must say."
James and Barbra tied the knot two years after they were set up on a blind date.
And the iconic singer previously admitted that she was taken by surprise during their date.
She recalled: "I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven.
"I asked him, 'Who screwed up your hair?'"
James subsequently admitted to falling in love with Barbra during their first-ever date.
She said: "He later told me that's when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.