James Corden credits entire life change for impressive weight loss

James Corden lost weight by changing his approach to dieting.
The ‘Late Late Show’ host has shed an impressive 23 lbs., and has insisted he only started seeing results when he stopped treating his eating habits as a “diet” and started thinking about it as a permanent change.
He told BBC Radio 2 'Breakfast Show': "This is my tip - and I'm not, for one minute, saying that I've cracked this - but I've done every single diet in the world. I've done them all and what I've realized is the notion of going on a diet is wrong. You're not going on a diet - you're gonna change the way you eat. And you're gonna change the way you eat forever. Just see this as: This is how you eat now."
James, 42, announced his weight loss plan back in January when he teamed up with WW, and later explained he wanted to make changes to his diet in order to “be better” for his wife Julia and their children Max, 10, Carey, six, and Charlotte, three.
He explained: "As a man, it's historically seen as [not] very sexy to say that you're on a diet, or it's not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health. Because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn't matter what you look like, and all those things.
"I actually think, I think it is the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say, 'I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better.'"
James also praised Julia for supporting him on his weight-loss journey.
He said: "My wife has been incredible in this, in my whole journey with food she's been really, really amazing with me. And I've really found this past five weeks like I'm on the start of a journey that I'm determined to finish, and I feel that I can.
"I've lost 16 pounds. And I've been doing some exercise, which I hate. I just can't bare it, so I'm using the word hates. But my wife is so good at it."
