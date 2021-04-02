James Corden loses 20 pounds

James Corden has lost 20 pounds in three months.
The 'Late Late Show' host has already dropped the impressive amount since he joined WW as a spokesperson in January and his whole life has "changed".
Speaking to People magazine, he said: "I used to go on a crash diet every January. By April, any progress I had made at the beginning of the year was already out the window. With WW, it's a different story. I can eat what I love, and the app everything - it keeps me focused. And guess what? I'm down 20 pounds since the start of this year. WW has changed my life without disrupting my life."
Meanwhile, James revealed he wants to lose weight to "be better" for his family.
Explaining his decision to join back at the start of the year, he said: "I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family. I've realised that every year for the past decade - probably even 15 years - on January the 1st I've told myself and anyone that would listen that I'm going on a diet, I'm going to lose a load of weight. I'm fed up with the way I look, I'm fed up with being unhealthy, this is the year I'm doing it. Because of that, over Christmas I've eaten everything that's in the fridge because in my head in January I'm starting this diet and it'll be a success. And as you can see it hasn't."
The 42-year-old television presenter and actor admitted at the time that his weight had been "getting him down" so he got in touch with WW.
He added: "It's starting to get me down in a way. I've never been able to stick to anything like that. I've spent a long time accepting that this is my body and that's it. But I really am sick and tired of just doing the same thing every year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.