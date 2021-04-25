James Corden's paparazzi blunder

James Corden tried to stop paparazzi from taking his photo during one of his first trips to a beach in the United States - only to realise Leonardo DiCaprio was behind him.
The 'Late Late Show' host recalls spending the day with his wife Julia and their two children on a beach when a photographer started to snap pictures of him, but when he went to confront the paparazzi man, he was told that the Hollywood star was the subject of the photos.
Speaking about his first experience with the paparazzi in the US, he told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "It was a really tough time to uproot a family. My son was three, our daughter was only 12 weeks. After the show had been on a few weeks we took a moment to relax.
"I said to my wife, 'Let’s go to the beach. We live in California'. We’d never even been. We went down and found this spot on the sand. As we were lying there we noticed this paparazzi photographer by some rocks. And me in swimming trunks. I don’t want to see myself in a mirror, let alone in photos like that. So I put my T-shirt on. He was still taking photos, and I thought, 'Do you know what? This is my only time with my wife. I'm just going to go and speak to him'. I walked over and said, 'Look, buddy, I think you’ve got your photo now'. And he just went, 'What?' And I went, 'Come on'. And he went, 'No, DiCaprio!' And sat behind me in a restaurant was Leonardo DiCaprio ... I remember walking back to Jules and going, 'I think we’re fine, babe, wouldn’t worry about it.'"
James moved to the United States around six years ago to host the talk show.
