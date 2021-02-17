James Marsden's dog has died

James Marsden is mourning the loss of his family dog.
The 44-year-old actor has penned an emotional tribute to his late golden retriever, Buddy, following his death on Tuesday (16.02.21)
Sharing a series of snaps with the pooch, he wrote: "He was love. He was healing. He was the center of our little universe and our best friend. Rest In Peace, our sweet Buddy, and we will meet again."
A number of friends and fans took to the comments to share their sympathies with the 'Hairspray' star following the tragic news.
Kaley Cuoco wrote: "Omg been there nothing like it!!! (sic)"
Courteney Cox commented: "Awww so sorry (sic)"
On his own Instagram account, James' 20-year-old son Jack penned his own tribute to the pet that had been by his side since he was eight.
He wrote: "This is buddy, my first dog. When I was 8 I wanted a dog for Christmas because I was ready to take on that responsibility. I just hoped that I was going to have a deep connection with him, and that he would feel the same way. And he did. Since the day he came into my life to the day he said goodbye, him and I grew up together, laughed together, played together, held each other, talked to each other, and much more."
Jack thanked Buddy for their fun memories together and dubbed him his "best friend" before saying his goodbyes.
He added: “}I appreciate you more than I can even think of, and I thank you for all that you’ve done for me. I’ll never have another dog to take your place, because in the end, you were never truly just a dog. You were my best friend. I love you, I miss you, you’re always with me in my dreams and in my heart. And I will see you again (sic)"
