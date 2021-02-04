James Marsters splits from wife

James Marsters has split from Patricia Jasmin Rahman.
The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star's wife filed documents at the Los Angeles County Court on Wednesday (03.02.21) to end their marriage after 10 years together, TMZ reports.
James and Patricia met in Amsterdam at a concert, many years before James eventually got down on one knee in May 2010 in Trier, Germany. The couple then married in a private civil ceremony in Los Angeles in January 2011, recently celebrating their 10 year anniversary together.
Before James was with Patricia, he was married to Liane Davidson. He split from his former spouse in 1997, eight years after they got together and they share 24-year-old son Sullivan.
Meanwhile, James previously opened up about fame and how he is always recognised for playing Spike in the horror television series. However, in his "normal life", he tries to surround himself with people that aren't so interested in the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' series.
He said in 2017: "If I get on an airplane: 20 hours a week, I’m being recognised. If I’m staying home, just with my friends, maybe 15 minutes. It depends on if I go out or not. In my normal life, I surround myself with people who don’t think about Buffy very much. And so I can have a normal life. If I’m going out, the world wants to talk about it. And I think that’s a good thing."
As well as 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and its spin off 'Angel', James has also had roles in a number of big TV shows including the likes of 'Smallville', 'Hawaii Five-0' and 'Witches of East End'.
