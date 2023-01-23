James Middleton mourns loss of beloved therapy dog Ella

James Middleton is mourning the loss of his beloved dog Ella.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur - who is the younger brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales - revealed to his Instagram followers that his canine companion, a therapy dog, passed away following a "very short illness" in his arms and is now buried alongside his first dog, Tilly, who died in 2017.

