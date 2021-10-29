Jamie Dornan lied about job

Jamie Dornan used to lie about his modelling career because he was embarrassed.
The 39-year-old actor - who has three daughters with wife Amelia Warner - struggled with the "energy" and the "vanity" of his former career and admitted when he used to meet women he'd pretend he had a different job.
He said: “I struggled with, let’s say, the energy. There’s too much vanity and it just feels douche-y as f***. Too much nonsense. Whenever I went on a date or met a girl in a pub or whatever, I’d say I was a landscape gardener or worked for Google – anything but admit to having my photograph taken for a living.”
Despite it being a big part of the job, the 'Belfast' star - who started modelling in 2003 before taking his first steps into acting in 2006 - still isn't comfortable having his photograph taken because it feels so "unnatural".
Speaking to the December/January issue of Britain's GQ magazine, he admitted: “I didn’t love [modelling]. And I still don’t like having my photograph taken. I find it odd. I find it an unnatural thing to happen. It’s not fun to be told continually to move your head about like it is on a swivel.”
Jamie turns 40 in May next year but he isn't "afraid" of the milestone because it has given him perspective.
He said: “It gives you perspective, doesn’t it? I am not afraid of that any more. I’m not someone with a five-year plan... but if my twenties were about beginning this career, modelling, the start of acting, and my thirties were about establishing myself, then I want my forties to be about building something that will last.”
