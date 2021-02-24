Jamie Dornan sings sad songs in shower

Jamie Dornan likes to sing sad songs in the shower.
The 38-year-old actor likes to start his morning by singing the 1997 track 'Sand' by Stephen Sondheim in the shower as he prefers to "build up" from the sadness of the lyrics to ensure he has a happy day.
Asked what songs he likes to sing in the shower, he tried to deflect the question, saying: "Oh God, oh, no, no, no, don’t say it" but did admit he gets "very musical".
However, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star eventually gave in and revealed on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': “'Sand', Stephen Sondheim … It’s sad, I like to start my day with total sadness and build from there.”
What's more, Jamie preformed a huge musical number in his recent movie 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' and has since considered taking on more musical productions in the future.
He shared previously: "You know what, I was going to do a musical this year, a comedy-musical, but it ended up being a lot of schedule-y, change-y things, and I had to pull out of it. But yeah. I'm not a good enough singer to, like, front a musical, but I could definitely do something in that world, maybe. I do like the idea of it. I'm all for testing boundaries in this industry, and what I think the best opportunity about being an actor is that you get to explore all these different worlds, so I intend to do that."
However, Jamie had a blast filming his musical debut for the comedy, which stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolos.
He added: "I may never be in a job again where I say so many times, 'Uh, what are we doing? 'Like, what is happening here? This is the craziest s*** ever put on celluloid.' We thought it was funny, and we thought if other people find this funny, then we're maybe we're on to something here. But there were times where we thought the world would be like, 'What were you guys smoking in Mexico?'"
