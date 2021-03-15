Jamie Dornan's dad dies

Jamie Dornan's father, renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Professor Jim Dornan, has died at the age of 73.
Professor Dornan, who chaired Fetal Medicine at Queen's University Belfast and Health & Life Sciences at the Ulster University, passed away after contracting COVID-19 and a number of tributes have been made to him since the news of his death broke on Monday (15.03.21).
Chair of Division of Clinical Psychology Northern Ireland, Nichola Rooney confirmed the sad news on Twitter, writing: "The great Prof Jim Dornan. One of a kind. His glass brimmed over.
"A true visionary. Early 90’s he saw the benefit that Clinical Psychology could bring to the women in RMJH & made it happen. My friend. RIP. Love to Samina, Liesa, Jess & Jamie."
Professor Dornan - who was dad to two daughters Liesa and Jessica and Hollywood hunk Jamie - has been praised for the "lasting legacy" he has left in the medical world in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael McBride in his tribute, said: "I was very saddened and shocked to hear this news. My deepest condolences go to his family and many friends.
"Professor Dornan made an immense contribution to obstetrics and fetomaternal medicine. He held a number of significant and important leadership roles in the health service both in Northern Ireland and nationally.
"I trust his family will take some comfort from the lasting legacy he leaves behind, and the esteem in which he was held by so many people at home and abroad."
The charity Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI posted on Twitter: "Very sad news this morning on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, a passionate patron, advocate and friend to all at @LAL_NI. Jim was champion for so many small charities and causes in NI and that legacy will live on. Condolences to family and friends at this sad time."
Tiny Life Charity posted a statement on Twitter remembering the organisation's late President and founding member, which read: "The Board & staff @TinyLife are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our esteemed President & founding member Prof James Dornan. A true gentleman whose inspirational & groundbreaking work has impacted the lives of babies worldwide.
"Our condolences to the Dornan Family."
His son Jamie, 38, and the rest of his family are to comment on Professor Dornan's passing.
