Jamie Foxx still hears his late sister's laughter

Jamie Foxx can still "hear [the] laughter" of his late sister.
The 53-year-old actor's sibling DeOndra Dixon passed away at the age of 36 last October and he marked World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday (21.03.21) with a touching tribute to his beloved relative, who had the chromosome disorder.
Alongside a photo of DeOndra, he wrote on Instagram: "My heart, my breath ... my soul... I hear your laughter in the house... I hear you sliding down the stairs... my heart... my breath... my soul.
"I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021.(sic)"
Jamie admitted he had been left with his heart "shattered into a million pieces" following DeOndra's death last year.
Alongside a series of pictures of DeOndra, including several snaps of the two siblings together, Jamie wrote at the time: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light...
“I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music...
“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers... (sic)”
Jamie had previously spoken highly of his sister - who became the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011 - as he credited her with reminding him of what’s important in life.
He said in an interview in 2018: “I learned how to live. Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything - ‘Ah, the Mercedes is not the right colour!’ And then you see this girl over here, ‘I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.’ So she brings you back down to what life is.”
