Jamie Foxx to explore celebrity car dealers in Hustle and Roll

Jamie Foxx plans to shine a light on celebrity car dealers in 'Hustle and Roll'.
The 53-year-old actor has joined forces with RD Whittington to create the new Discovery series, which will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the luxury car dealers who have supplied vehicles to the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Vanessa Hudgens.
Looking forward to the series, Jamie explained: "I am thrilled to partner with the teams over at Discovery, Propagate, and Big Breakfast on this exciting project.
"My friend, RD Whittington is beyond just a rare luxury car dealer … he makes magic happen. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’re bringing with this show."
RD has worked with a host of big-name stars during his career, including rappers Ludacris and Travis Scott.
And he's also become close friends with some well-known celebrities, even securing an invite to Scott Disick's recent birthday party.
Meanwhile, Jamie has enjoyed great success as an actor, a singer and as a comedian - but he remains as motivated and as enthusiastic as ever about his career.
The award-winning star previously revealed he had changed his management just to give him a "new spark".
Jamie - who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film 'Ray' - explained: "I feel like I always have something to prove, artistically.
"I changed my management team a few years back, and it gave me new life and new opportunities that I've been that I've been afforded. So, I just have a new spark.
"Sometimes it takes that; sometimes it takes changing your satellite and twisting it in a different way, so you can get a new look on what life can be. That's what I do. I just wake up every morning and say, 'Hey, man, let's go get it.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.