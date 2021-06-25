Jamie Lee Curtis won't release a memoir: I won't betray people for money

Jamie Lee Curtis won’t release a tell-all memoir because she doesn’t want to “betray people for money”.
The 62-year-old actress has insisted she will never release her own book, as telling the story of her life would mean “betraying private confidences” that she’s had with people throughout her life.
She told the ‘PEOPLE in the 90s’ podcast: "[I can’t] tell the truth [in a book because that would] betray private confidences that you had with people - sexual confidences, emotional confidences, romantic confidences.
"You're gonna have to tell the truth about sexism, you're gonna have to tell the truth about Me Too and the positions you felt that you were put in by very specific people.
“And to do that would mean telling the truth, and then for what? For money? And then to be a soundbite on a talk show? It's just not worth it.
“It will never, ever happen. And, you know, I don't need to do that. I don't need that money and I wouldn't betray people for money anyway. I'd sell my house. I would never betray people."
And although she won’t be putting her life story into writing, she did recently open up about her childhood as the daughter of Hollywood legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.
The ‘Halloween’ star also said she was wary about following in her parents' acting footsteps when she launched her own career in case she couldn't live up to their reputations.
She explained: "I wanted to be mindful, as the daughter of stars. And so, I was hedging my bets, because I don't want to be the person pining away for work and not getting it. It's humiliating and it's a hard business. It's all about what you look like."
Jamie went on to reveal her parents – who were married from 1951 until 1962 – struggled to accept their careers were over, and said it was tough to see them both try and remain relevant and employable as they aged.
She said: "I'm the child of movie stars. I watched my parents get face lifts and neck lifts.
"I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people. Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that for the rest of your life, you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.