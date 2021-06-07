Jana Kramer gets support from Gleb Savchenko

Jana Kramer has been receiving co-parenting advice from Gleb Savchenko.
The 37-year-old actress "greatly appreciated" it when her former 'Dancing With the Stars' partner - who has Olivia, 10, and Zlata, three, with estranged wife Elena Samodanova - got in touch after she split from Mike Caussin in April and the dancer has proven to be a great source of support and advice, particularly when it comes to navigating how she and her estranged husband raise their children, Jolie, five, and two-year-old Jace.
Speaking on her 'Whine Down' podcast, on which Gleb was a virtual guest, Jana - who competed on 'DWTS' in 2016 - said: "Throughout the years, we haven't stayed in touch a lot, but I will say, I greatly appreciated [when] you reached out to me when you heard about my break-up.
"You've been so sweet and kind through it because, you know, you've walked the same path.
"I really appreciate you reaching out and just kind of helping me with questions.
"I was asking him one time, I'm like, 'How do you do it? How do you co-parent when you're angry?' Because you're going through that. I just appreciate all the support that you've shown me."
The former 'One Tree Hill' star admitted one of the hardest things about the end of her marriage was she never wanted to be raising her family "alone" and she's found herself "super overwhelmed" with sadness at times.
She said: "The only thing that gets me is like, the other night I was super overwhelmed. I don't have any help," she shared. "It's just hard and I had a partner in this before. One of the days, it was just a really, really hard day. The kids were just being difficult and I had a lot of work to do ... and at the end of the day I just started crying, because I'm like, 'I didn't ask to do this alone.' Like, I wanted my husband, I wanted my partner to do this with me.
"This doesn't feel good to feel this frustrated and you should see my house. It's a mess, but I only have so much time.
"I just kind of feel like I'm depleted a little bit and I need to ask for help and do that. But it's hard and I get upset, because again, I didn't want to do this alone. This isn't what I wanted. I didn't want to be a single mom."
But Jana insisted she doesn't miss Mike and she's "very happy" with her decision to divorce.
She added: "I'm trying to keep the distance because I just think it's better for us with less communication. There's a lot of emotions and it's very hard to be the bigger person when the person that hurt you is not nice.
"I just now know what I need to do now. I'm just distancing myself and I'm doing my part in being nice.
"That's all I can control. The less communication, the better right now. It sucks, but hopefully one day when all the emotions wear off, we can be friendly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.