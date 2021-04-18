Jane Fonda feared 'pooping' during Washington protests

Jane Fonda was worried “about pooping” during her protests in Washington DC.
The ‘Klute’ actress moved to the city in 2019 to focus on her climate change protests and initiated Fire Drill Fridays – 14 weekly rallies and acts of civil disobedience on Capitol Hill – with Greenpeace, but she admitted she was relieved to find out they wouldn’t be camping out.
She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “[My friends now] are gung-ho gals. Like Catherine Keener and Rosanna Arquette. They were helping me.
“Where to poop became a big issue for me because I assumed I was going to be there with a bivy sack and a tent. With all the camping I’ve done and blizzards and on the top of mountains and stuff, I’ve never done it in a city.
“And I didn’t know about pooping.
“So when they told me it was illegal to camp out that way now, I was relieved when we decided Fire Drill would be every Friday.”
The '9 to 5' actress - who has son Troy Garity with second husband Tom Hayden and daughter Vanessa Vadim with third spouse Roger Vadim – admitted she was “too wrapped up” in her activism when she was younger to be the parent she’d have liked to have been.
She explained: “I think about [motherhood] every day. It’s the one main thing about my past that I think about almost every day.
“And I’ll tell you one of the things that’s keying it off is watching my son, who is 47. They just had their first child and he is about a year and a half.
“And when I watch my son and his wife Simone parent, I’m awestruck. It puts into such stark relief for me, what I didn’t do.
“I don’t think I’ve said this to him, so I feel a little weird, but anyway, that’s the reality.
“Watching my son be a parent, I think, ‘God I just wish I had done that’.
“And then I realize, if I had done that I would not have become who I became.
“There has to be an in-between way but I’v never been an in-between kind of person.
“I was too wrapped up in me. I was too wrapped up in becoming an activist.”
