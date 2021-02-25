Jane Fonda urges people to get COVID-19 jab

Jane Fonda has urged people to get the coronavirus vaccine if they are able to.
The 83-year-old actress has had both doses of the COVID-19 jab and feels "OK", adding that the injection "certainly doesn't hurt".
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jane said: "I'm feeling okay, I worked out yesterday. I'm lucky, I didn't have any reaction to it.
"It certainly doesn't hurt, I encourage everybody to get it who can get it, as soon as possible."
Despite having the vaccine, the Oscar-winning star is still taking provisions to make sure she is protected from coronavirus.
She explained: "I still wear masks, and I'm still doing social distancing.
"Things don't go back to normal just because you have the vaccine, you can still spread it or pick it up."
The 'Barbarella' star also opened up on how she has embraced grey hair and confessed that she had "wasted" time and money trying to dye it.
When complimented for her locks by Ellen, Jane said: "I do (like it) too, I tell you I'm so happy I let it go grey.
"Enough already, so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals. I'm through with that."
Jane is set to be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards in celebration of 60-year career and is hopeful that more women can follow in her footsteps by landing the prestigious honour.
She said: "I'm very, very honoured. It's a wonderful award to get, I'm very honoured.
"In all the years there's been a Cecil B. DeMille award, there's only been 17 women who have won it, we need to change that.
"I'm very glad they're giving it to me, and I hope that they give it to a lot more women to make it more even."
