Janet Jackson calls gymnast whose routine went viral

Janet Jackson has been inspired to "do better and be stronger" by a college gymnast.
The 'Together Again' hitmaker took the time to FaceTime Margzetta Frazier after the UCLA student's floor routine, which was set to the 54-year-old singer's hits, recently went viral and she praised the "inspiring" sportswoman on the call.
She shared a video of the FaceTime on Twitter, in which she told Margzetta: "I just want to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your talent. It's so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring.
"[It] inspired me to want to do more, and do better and be stronger.
"I loved it. Absolutely loved it."
Margzetta was emotional on the call and told Janet her praise meant "everything" to her.
And the excitement for the young fan didn't end there, because the 'That's The Way Love Goes' hitmaker told her she'd love to meet up in Los Angeles - so she could teach Janet some of her moves.
Earlier this month, Margzetta admitted she had "woke up screaming" when she discovered Janet had seen her routine, which she performed on 10 January.
In response to the 'Scream' singer tweeting to say she had loved the display, the gymnast replied: "WOKE UP SCREAMING (crying faces) I LOVE YOU (heart and crown emojis) I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE (sic)"
Janet has previously used her social media outlets to thank frontline workers who have been unable to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
She previously wrote on Instagram: "While most of us are inside there are many brave people around the world that aren't able to be isolated because we need them.
"I want to take a moment to recognize and say thank you to the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working nonstop to end the spread of the virus. Putting themselves at risk to protect, serve and provide for us.
"Keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE (sic)"
