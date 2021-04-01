Janet Jackson urged by Justin Timberlake's manager to forgive him for 2004 Super Bowl blunder

Justin Timberlake’s manager has urged Janet Jackson to “forgive” Justin after their infamous Super Bowl performance.
The ‘Rhythm Nation’ hitmaker was left stunned after she took to the stage alongside Justin for the 2004 Super Bowl half-time show, when Justin ripped a part of her costume and accidentally exposed her breast.
Now, Justin’s manager Johnny Wright – who formerly managed Janet, as well as Justin’s ex-girlfriend Britney Spears – has urged the 54-year-old singer to forgive his client for his slip-up.
Janet had posted a picture on Instagram which read: “Always choose to heal, not hurt. To forgive, not to despise. To persevere, not to quit. To smile, not to frown. And to love, not to hate.”
And Johnny wrote in the comments: “You should take this advice and to apply it to your relationship with Justin (sic)”
The news also comes after Justin, 40, recently issued a public apology to Janet, as well as to Britney Spears – whom he dated between 1999 and 2002 – after he was criticised online following the release of the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary, as it seemingly suggested he had used the music video for his 2002 single ‘Cry Me A River’ to accuse Britney of cheating on him.
He wrote on social media: "I've seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.
“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I whole heartly want to be part of and grow from. (sic)”
Justin went on to explain he now understands the ways in which the music industry sets white men “up for success” more often than any other group, and said he now wants to use his “privileged position” to support women and people of colour.
He continued: “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. (sic)”
