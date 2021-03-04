Janice Dickinson blasts 'rude' Dame Julie Andrews

Janice Dickinson thinks Dame Julie Andrews is a "b****".
The 66-year-old model has revealed she once met the Oscar-winning actress at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where she was queuing to get her autograph, but she claims the 'Mary Poppins' star left just as it was her turn because she was "tired".
Recalling their encounter, Janice shared: "I once met Julie Andrews at UCLA and she was in this back room and I was politely waiting my turn in line to get a selfie and at least, you know, get an autograph. And she, she stopped in front of me and she says, 'I've had enough. Thank you.'
"And I was like, 'Enough of what? I stood in this line to get your autograph politely'. She was like, 'Well, I'm done. I'm tired.'
"I was like, 'F*** you, man. How dare you!'"
Janice admitted to being hurt by the snub, describing the legendary actress as a "b****".
Reflecting on their brief encounter, the model told 'Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef': "She's a b****. She hurt my feelings."
Janice rose to prominence in the modelling world in the 1970s and 1980s, establishing herself as one of the most in-demand catwalk stars in the world.
But the brunette beauty doesn't think the stars of today - such as Kendall Jenner, and Gigi and Bella Hadid - really compare to the models of yesteryear.
She explained: "I mean, there are very pretty women, but they're not supermodels. I'm sorry.
"I don't agree with, you know, you see them in advertising and Vogue uses them because they have millions and millions and millions of followers [on social media]. And you know what, Vogue has the subscription of what 800,000 and Kylie Jenner has got, like what, 25 million people following her, something like that..."
Janice thinks the likes of Gigi, 25, and Bella, 24, are not "fierce" enough on the catwalk.
She said: "I'm just thinking they're not, they're just ... they have one look, they don't really diversify their, their, the movements. They just stand there. And get paid millions of dollars.
"Oh, they are not fierce walkers."
