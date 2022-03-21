Apple TV+ debuts the latest entry in the real-life-scandal-turned-drama-series category of TV that is all over the place at the moment (see: Inventing Anna, The Dropout, etc.) with the exciting eight-episode drama WeCrashed, about the rise and fall of coworking-space company WeWork and it’s eccentric players.
The series tracks WeWork’s co-founders, fast-talking hustler Adam Neumann (Jared Leto), his timid partner Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin), and intense executive Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway), who becomes Adam’s wife, as they build WeWork. They turn the company into a massive money-maker through a combo of evangelical-like enthusiasm and lots of party-throwing (Adam’s true specialty), but we also see their inevitable downfall from flying far too close to the sun, thanks to a multiple timeline plot that begins right at the beginning of the series.
“I loved the fact that it’s such a recent story,” Leto says in the above TV Insider video interview. “I think a lot of people have been fascinated by this story. It’s the story of an immigrant who comes from Israel to New York and really builds a life for himself, and we go on a wild journey with these people while he’s building this empire.”
'WeCrashed': The Cast vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts (PHOTOS)
Adam is the main catalyst for WeWork, but he draws Rebekah and Miguel into his orbit like moths to a light. At first, Rebekah’s affections require quite a bit of Adam’s energy, but once he’s convinced her that he isn’t a soulless salesman (she rightfully points out that his past business ventures have no heart behind them), they build a nearly indestructible relationship. “Rebekah gave an interview…and she describes meeting Adam that…whenever she’d met a guy, that she could see a ceiling,” Hathaway explains. “And with Adam, she never felt a ceiling.” She adds: “There was something huge about their energy together.”
With Miguel, who was WeWork’s lesser-known co-founder, Adam presented the possibility of success to the struggling architect. “Miguel was very much the person who cared about community and cared about keeping everyone together and trying to hold the sense of group, and of place, and of humanity,” says Marvin.
Leto, known for his method acting, stayed immersive in his role as Adam during shooting. “Whoever we were with each other, we just did our best to be really loving and sensitive and respectful,” Hathaway says of the experience. “It was such a gentle experience in-between takes, but then once the cameras were rolling we would just get wild.”
Check it all out in the video interview above with the cast of WeCrashed.
WeCrashed, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV
