Jasmine Cephas Jones Shines in Starz Dark Comedy ‘Blindspotting’

Ashley, played by the effortlessly appealing Jasmine Cephas Jones, is having one unhappy new year in Starz’s Blindspotting: Her partner of 12 years, Miles (Rafael Casal), gets arrested for drug possession, wrecking their almost middle-class life in Oakland.
She and son Sean (Atticus Woodward) are forced to move in with Miles’ mom, Rainey (the stellar Helen Hunt), and his intense half sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron). And that’s where the real story begins in this spinoff of the acclaimed 2018 big-screen dark comedy — both from the minds of Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Casal.
'Outlander' Sets Season 6 Return as Starz Unveils a First Look at the Frasers (PHOTOS)
The free-spirited Rainey first appears in earphones carting groceries and grooving on the sidewalk to Tower of Power’s “We Came to Play” — or is she? Characters break into dance, then return to the narrative.
We never know what’s coming. And despite the gravity of Miles’ plight, lively dialogue and comedic situations prevail: He uses a smuggled “butt phone” to call from prison; a weed-fueled night ends in a cook-off.
As Ashley raises her 6-year-old amid the chaos, she reconnects with a neighborhood she thought she’d left behind. That’s the kind of show we like— weird, but with heart.
Blindspotting, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 13, 9/8c, Starz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.