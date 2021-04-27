Jason Derulo had baby fever

Jason Derulo was "starting to get baby fever" when he met his girlfriend.
The 'Savage Love' hitmaker and his girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together - a baby boy - and Jason believes their union couldn't have come at a better time.
He said: "Thank you so much. Yeah, I could not be more excited it’s a boy.
"I think everything happens in the right time. I was just starting to like really get baby fever, I guess with age and you meet someone you really really connect with and it happened at just the right time ... It hasn’t been a tough pregnancy at all. She’s been really, really good, the worst thing that happens is he just kicks a lot. Whenever he hears music he just starts dancing."
Meanwhile, Jason also revealed he was keen to have a baby boy so someone could carry on his family name as both his brother and sisters have had daughters.
Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, he added: "I think I’ve done so much in my life right? And I’ve been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I’m like, 'Okay, now who do I share it with?' Also, there is no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there’s no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody's got to carry the name."
Jason and Jena announced last month that they are set to welcome a baby boy.
Jason and Jena confirmed the news after they found out themselves via a blue fireworks display at the Privilege Pool at Baha Mar resort destination in the Bahamas with a group of friends and family.
