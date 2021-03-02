Jason Kennedy is leaving E! after 16 years

Jason Kennedy is leaving the E! network after 16 years.
The 39-year-old entertainment correspondent and host of 'E! News' has announced he is stepping down from his roles at the network amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when it's been "impossible" to interview celebrities "in a more personal setting".
Jason admitted he is leaving with a "grateful and full heart" and teased that he has "a slate of exciting projects" in the pipeline.
In a statement issued on Twitter, he said: "I've had the time of my life at E!.
"Most recently, I loved being the host of In the Room, but COVID made it impossible to capture interviews with celebrities in a more personal setting, so I have decided to pursue a new opportunities. I'm leaving with a grateful and full heart thinking about my experience, and the lifelong friendships I've made along the way at E!. I have a slate of exciting projects that I've been working on and I can't wait to share with you soon. (sic)"
Jason joined E! on air in 2005 and was the weekend anchor for 'E! News', before becoming co-host alongside Giuliana Rancic.
He also hosted 'The Daily 10 show' and the 'Last Bride Standing' special for E!.
The reporter covered a great number of 'Live From the Red Carpet' shows from the biggest awards ceremonies and movies premieres.
The 'E! News' nightly program and 'In the Room' were both canceled in the summer.
And Jason's exit comes after Ryan Seacrest quit 'Live from the Red Carpet' last month.
The 46-year-old presenter decided to "move on to new adventures" as well, after 14 years fronting the E! show.
He wrote on Instagram: "After 14 years of hosting E!'s 'Live from the Red Carpet' I've decided to move on to new adventures.
"I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years."
Jason had commented on his post: "It was a pleasure brother."
