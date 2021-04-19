Jason Momoa's birthday surprise for Dwayne Johnson's daughter

Jason Momoa surprised Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tiana for her birthday.
The Rock enlisted the help of the 'Aquaman' star to surprise Tiana with a personalized message to mark her third birthday on Sunday (18.04.21).
Johnson – who shares Tiana and Jasmine, five with wife Lauren Hashian, filmed his daughter's "priceless" reaction to the clip and uploaded it to Instagram.
Jason said in the celebratory video: "I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too.
"I'll see you soon, happy 3rd birthday. Bye Jazzy, bye Tia, love you."
The Rock captioned the clip: "I had to make the call... it's what daddy's do.
"I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about (sic)."
Dwayne continued: "I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame. You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, 'It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.'
"Thanks for having my back – I'll always have yours (sic)."
Jason also commented on the video saying that it was an "honor" to wish Tiana a happy birthday.
He wrote: "We do it for our babies. for the next generation. happy birthday baby tia see u Hawaii. (sic)"
The Rock also revealed that Tiana is "obsessed" with Aquaman and finds him cooler than her father's 'Black Adam' character in a separate clip.
He wrote: "She didn't even wait til I finished the question, before answering definitively, 'AquaMan'. The irony her just makes my soul laugh and heart smile. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.