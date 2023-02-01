Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde in child support dispute

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are locked in a fresh dispute over child support.

The former couple - who have Otis, nine, and Daisy, six, together - were told last summer that judges in both New York and California had ruled that all custody issues should be handled in Australia, but the 'Ted Lasso' actor's lawyer, Bill Beslow, has made a request that child support issues be dealt with in the Big Apple.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.