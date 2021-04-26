Jay-Z: Feeling love is the most important thing for a child

Jay-Z thinks “feeling loved” is the most important thing for a child.
The ’99 Problems’ hitmaker – who has daughter Blue Ivy, six, and twins Rumi and Sir, three, with wife Beyonce – has “no idea” what his kids want to do in the future but he and his spouse are determined to offer them love and support, no matter what, as that way “anything is possible”.
He said: “[Family] is your foundation.
“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right?
“But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”
The 51-year-old music mogul admitted his children have a lot to live up to and all he and Beyonce can do is offer them a stable environment and the space to be who they want to be.
Asked how they deal with the fact the youngsters can’t have a typical childhood because of their parents’ legacy, he told Sunday Times Style: “Yeah. Just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”
The coronavirus pandemic gave the family an opportunity to “really connect” and feel closer to each other.
Jay said: “In the beginning it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other.
“And then, as it wore on, it’s like, ‘OK, all right, what is the new normal?’…
“If anything came from this, it’s that we have to recognize that we’re all connected. It’s a metaphor for how connected we are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.