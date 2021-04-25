Jay-Z feels connected to his family

Jay-Z really "connected" with his family in lockdown.
The 'Empire State Of Mind' hitmaker - who has Blue Ivy, nine, and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, with his wife Beyoncé - felt lucky to be able to spend time with his family during the coronavirus pandemic as he sees family as a "foundation" and knows the importance of his kids "feeling loved".
He said: "In the beginning it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other. And then, as it wore on, it’s like, 'OK, all right, what is the new normal?' Family is your foundation. Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not 'Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.' What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."
And the 51-year-old rapper doesn't need his children to follow in his footsteps, but just wants them to be happy with what they do as he sees himself and his wife as "guides" for them.
Speaking about his ambition for his kids, he added: "Just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides. [I go to the gym] just to be able to catch my children on the lawn. Those are my goals. Now it is, but Blue is nine - she’s not a baby any more."
Jay-Z also admitted he has realised just how "connected" the world is because of the pandemic.
He told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: "If anything came from this, it's that we have to recognise that we’re all connected. It’s a metaphor for how connected we are."
