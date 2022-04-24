Jean Smart 'would kill' to play a role like Designing Women's Charlene again

Jean Smart "would kill" to play another role like Charlene Frazier Stillfield.
The 70-year-old actress starred as "sweet and gullible" office manager on the sitcom 'Designing Women' between 1986 and 1991 and admitted that these days she would love to take on a role similar to the late Betty White's character Rose from 'The Golden Girls.'
She said: "I would kill to play a part like that again — someone who’s kind of sweet and gullible. It’s funny, in some ways I see myself more that way than some other roles I’ve played recently. Like a Betty White on ‘The Golden Girls’ kind of part, that’s what I need."
The 'Hacks' star - who is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (25.04.22) - went on to explain that the Emmy Award winning sitcom was a standout during the 1980s because writer and creator Linda Bloodworth -Thomason is such a "good writer" for women.
She told Variety:"There weren’t a lot of shows that were just about women back then. Linda [Bloodworth-Thomason] is such a good writer that she made the characters so distinct from each other. A lot of times, back in the day on sitcoms, you could practically all trade lines and nobody could tell the difference. The jobs are kind of all the same."
Jean - who starred alongside Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Meshach Taylor, and Delta Burke in the classic sitcom set at an interior design firm - added that Linda was "very specific" about their characters and made the show "really fun" by writing monologues.
She added: "She was very specific about our characters. She would do another thing that nobody did back then: Give us page-long monologues. Nobody had that in sitcoms, and that really made it fun and made the characters, I think, much more interesting for the audience and much more entertaining."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.