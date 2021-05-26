Jennie Garth felt 'threatened' by Beverly Hills, 90210 cast mates

Jennie Garth felt "threatened" by her 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-stars.
The 49-year-old actress - who played Kelly Taylor on the hit teen drama alongside the likes of Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry and Jason Priestley - has opened up about the experience, revealing it made her "more competitive" with other women on set.
Chatting to Tori on their '9021OMG' podcast, she said: "If I’m honest, I think [the show] kind of taught me to be threatened by other girls, be threatened by other women [and] be more competitive because I wanted our co-stars approval or attention.
“It messed with me on a deeper level and not until later in life that I kind of think it wasn’t ever about the other girls, and why did I ever make the other girls an enemy in my mind?
"think that Tori and I are always working through those messages as we grow older and trying to be better people and figure it all out.”
Jennie suggested their time on the show - which launched in 1990 and ran for 10 seasons - gave them "mixed messages" for the younger stars.
She explained: "I think as a young girl… [the show] brought out a super competitive part of me being in that environment of being judged because of my looks or how I looked in an outfit.
"It was just a different day and age and it gave us young girls a lot of mixed messages. I, for many years, struggled with [it].”
Last year, the pair responded to Jessica Alba's claim she was banned from making eye contact with the 'Beverly Hills 90210' cast when she had a guest role on the show, and admitted they find her account of her time on set "heartbreaking".
While Jennie, Tori, and other main cast members have insisted the directive didn't come from them, they still believe her account of what happened.
Tori said: "We don’t believe it’s something she made up.
"She was a young girl. And probably someone in passing said this to her, which is heartbreaking to us. So, we would love to talk to her about it.”
And Jennie admitted she has the "world's worst memory" and joked it could have been her that Jessica was referring to.
She said: "Tori, did you — I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?
"Because I had all the scenes with her. Like, if anybody was, you know, didn't want to have their eyes looked into, it would've been me. But I don't remember, because I have the world's worst memory."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.