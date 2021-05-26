Jennifer Aniston: Brad Pitt was great on Friends

Jennifer Aniston thought her ex-husband Brad Pitt was "fantastic" on 'Friends'.
The 52-year-old actress - who played Rachel Green on the US sitcom - only has fond memories of her former spouse appearing as a guest star on the show during its eight season.
Speaking about some of the guest stars on the show, she told Access of Brad - who played Ross' old school friend Will Colbert: "Mr. Pitt was wonderful, he was fantastic."
Brad and Jennifer caused a stir earlier this year when they were pictured holding hands and embracing at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards but Brad later insisted he was "blissfully naive" of the excitement surrounding the backstage reunion.
Claiming he hadn't read the headlines, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor said: "I don't know. I'm blissfully naive and I'm gonna stay that way."
Despite Brad's comments, insiders claimed at the time that both he and the 'Morning Show' actress have "laughed about" the reaction to them being photographed together.
A source said: "Brad and Jen started talking after their relationships ended. They have seen each other but only occasionally and casually.
"Jen frequently gets photographed, so she was conscious of avoiding Brad because, while she has always adored him, she never wanted to start any rumours. She didn't realise how big of a reaction the public would have to them. They both laughed a bit about it."
But fans shouldn't be getting their hopes up about a potential romantic reunion as another source insisted they have experienced "nothing more than fun run-ins" during awards season.
The source added: "Brad and Jen look sincerely happy."They definitely worked on their friendship as their encounters are very genuine. Brad adores her and is really enjoying his moment in the sun."
