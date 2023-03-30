Jennifer Aniston: The kids find Friends offensive now

Jennifer Aniston says there is a "whole generation" of kids offended by 'Friends.'

The 54-year-old actress shot to fame as waitress Rachel Green in the hit 1990s sitcom that followed six twentysomethings as they navigated life in New York City but explained that there is a "sensitivity" surrounding comedy these days that didn't exist 30 years ago.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

