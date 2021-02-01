Jennifer Coolidge's identical twin date drama

Jennifer Coolidge pretended to be an identical twin to date two guys at once.
The 59-year-old actress has confessed she has had "all sorts of crazy experiences", including when she once pretended to be her own twin sister so she could date two best friends.
Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she shared: "Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii, and when you come and you're on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want. I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin. And I dated both guys for two weeks ...
"I don't know if I would have the guts to do that now, but at the time, it really was sort of a great decision. Because, you know, when you're younger, you can just about get away with anything."
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed she discovered she was allergic to glue by playing "ditzy" characters on the big screen including in 'American Pie' and 'Legally Blonde'.
She shared: "I'm allergic to a certain kind of glue. Most eyelash glues are terrible, the glue in acrylic nails. I get a rash up my arm and face. I was playing all these trophy wives and ditzy blondes, and I would break out in these horrible rashes after eyelash extensions were applied. I had to go to the ER, so no more glue for me."
