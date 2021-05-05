Jennifer Garner and John Miller 'back on'

Jennifer Garner has reportedly reconciled with John Miller.
The 'Yes Day' actress split from the CaliGroup CEO last summer after two years of dating, but insiders claim the former couple decided a few weeks ago to give their relationship another try.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: “Jen and John are back on. It started up a few weeks ago.”
It was claimed in August 2020 that the pair had decided to call it a day because Jennifer - who has children Violet, 15, Serafina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with ex-husband Ben Affleck - wasn't ready to settle down again.
An insider said at the time: “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit. They parted on very amicable terms.”
When Jennifer and John - who has two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell - first got together, it was explained they had connected over their experiences of co-parenting.
A source said: “John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce. They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”
Meanwhile, the former 'Alias' star has a harmonious relationship with her ex-husband and they always put their kids first.
A source previously said: "Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids. They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don't let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first."
The insider added that Ben believes Jennifer is "a great mom and knows what she's doing".
They explained: "He gives her a lot of credit for getting them to where they are today as a family."
