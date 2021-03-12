Jennifer Garner "can't believe" she's still an actress.
The Hollywood star admits acting is a "very hungry, greedy career" and she feels very lucky to have a career in the film industry as she confessed she has "chosen family way more often than she probably should have".
Speaking about her success, she said: "Acting is a very hungry, greedy career and a very unforgiving one and for someone who has chosen family way more often than I probably should have, I can’t believe I’m still here."
And the 48-year-old actress - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - recalled when her agent told her she had to take the job on 'Dallas Buyers Club' or she might aswell retire because she kept saying "no to everything" or kept getting pregnant.
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about her role in the 2014 movie, she added: "He said, 'This is going to be a call about one of two things: It's going to be a call about you doing this little movie, or it's going to be a call about you retiring.' And I knew I’d asked enough of my representatives, who’d been working their tails off for me and I had said no to everything and kept getting pregnant. But I was truly overwhelmed by a third kid. Ben was making Argo and I was just trying to keep the plates spinning. I also knew that I didn’t want to be done acting, so I said OK."
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed her children see "two versions" of their mum, as she admits her career may have "complicated" things for her kids.
She explained: "I think it's probably extra complicated when you literally were nursed in the makeup chair as an infant, and have grown up sitting in your mom's lap while she got her makeup done your whole life.
"My kids know two versions of me: They know the version that I see in the mirror right now that looks crazy, and it's what they see 90 percent of the time."
