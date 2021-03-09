Jennifer Garner: My children like to 'torture' me

Jennifer Garner's children like to "torture" her now they're older.
The '13 Going On 30' star - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - admits her kids always want to make her "look silly", especially when the tables were turned on her and her Coach Mom sessions - where she gets her kids to do sit ups and jumping jacks - became Coach Kids session and she "almost didn’t survive it".
She said: "Now that my kids are bigger, they like to torture me. So they want to make me look silly, which is why we have that in the movie, they want me to be out in the world looking goofy. I do something with my kids that I call ‘Coach Mom’ where I just put them in the back yard and I make them do like, twenty jumping jacks and I put on loud music and I make them run wraps around the little yard and I make them do sit ups and hold a plank and you know, just for fun like before bed to get that last zoom out so I do Coach Mom a lot with them and then one year they did Coach Kids and I had to do whatever they said. It was horrible - I almost didn’t survive it!"
And Jennifer also opened up about postpartum weight loss and the pressure women are under.
Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, she added: "There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach – I mean it’s incredible, I have so many girlfriends who have that physique and I’m so happy for them.
"I am not one of them, that is not my gig. I am not one of them, I can work really hard and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman whose had three babies and I always will. So I just thought I might as well address it and Ellen was so sweet to let me. But I just felt like we might as well? I mean every week, is she? Is she pregnant? Is she? It’s still happening, I’m 48 and I’m single. And it’s still happening so you might as well take that bull by the horns."
The full interview on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast is available to download from acast.com and other episodes every Tuesday at 6am.
