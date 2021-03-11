Jennifer Garner on why she waited to get her ears pierced: 'I was afraid my dad wouldn't like it'

Jennifer Garner recently got her ears pierced after spending years worrying her father wouldn’t approve.
The ‘Alias’ alum can finally wear earrings after getting her ears pierced at the age of 48, and has admitted the reason she waited so long to have the procedure done was because she was still worried her dad wouldn’t like the idea.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, she said: "I think I was really afraid that my dad would still not like it. And you know, he was kind of like, ‘Jennifer, well I like anything you do.' And I said, ‘Okay.' "
The actress went on to detail the moment she had the piercings done, recalling how her earlobe was held down and the "big, fat spikey thing" that was used to do the piercing.
And when show host Ellen expressed her shock at the tool used to piece Jennifer’s ears, the star agreed, adding: "It seemed medieval. It seemed medieval to me, but you know, that's just pandemic ear piercing maybe I guess."
Jennifer – who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with ex-husband Ben Affleck – also spoke about the unlikely attachment she and one of her daughters have developed for a fire hydrant which they’ve named Gloria.
The pair pass the hydrant every day when they embark on their daily walk amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, and to keep the walks fun, they even decorated it with a wig and a mask.
The ‘Peppermint’ star explained: "My and my daughter, we're going on walks that everybody has been going on for the last year and we passed this fire hydrant every day and we started calling it Gloria. And Gloria just looked like she needed her personality to be set free. So, we did. We went home and we gathered things and yeah, we put a mask on."
