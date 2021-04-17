Jennifer Garner thinks pandemic has been 'challenging'

Jennifer Garner has found the coronavirus pandemic "challenging".
The '13 Going On 30' star is always very positive and has tried to see the "bright side" of things amid the coronavirus pandemic and keep a "smile on her face".
A source told E! News: "She's always very positive and tries to see the bright side in every situation. There have definitely been challenges, but she keeps her head down and a smile on her face."
Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted she thinks how she's dealt with the pandemic proves she's "sturdy" as she realised her strength as she's been able to adapt and cope with the changes.
She said: "I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy. I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself. I'm okay when it's just the kids and me. I'm okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really okay ... [It meant] putting a lot of gusto in when I can and creating adventures when there are none. Like we started shooting silly videos, which they got tired of before I did because I love the end result and having them forever. They started saying, 'Yeah, Mom. No.'"
Jennifer has also kept them busy by setting up themed restaurant nights.
She shared: "First I was the American hostess and then I was the French waiter. And I kept changing clothes like Mrs. Doubtfire. We did a beach shack and a deli in New York. We did one roller-rink restaurant where the kids were in the car and I bought the little trays that hooked onto the windows and made burgers. You just want to have a night of fun every now and then."
