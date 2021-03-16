Jennifer Garner: Watching my kids grow up is heartbreaking

Jennifer Garner says it’s “heartbreaking” to watch her children grow up.
The 48-year-old actress is mother to Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, and has said it’s hard to watch them grow up, especially her eldest daughter who is rapidly approaching adulthood.
Speaking about Violet, she said: “The heartbreak is just that she’s growing up at all. That’s what’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking for the mom and for the teenager, needing to have that kind of severing of this baby-mama tie. That’s what’s so hard.”
The ‘Alias’ actress – who has her brood with her ex-husband Ben Affleck – also lamented that her children like to “make fun” of her now, instead of the “simple rules” they used to break when they were younger.
She quipped during an appearance on ‘The Jess Cagle Show’ on SiriusXM: “As they get older, more of the fun for them is making fun of me, kind of torturing me. Whereas when they were little, it was breaking more simple rules.”
Meanwhile, Jennifer recently explained her kids love putting her through her paces, especially when they get to turn her Coach Mom sessions – where she gets her children to do sit ups and jumping jacks – into Coach Kid workouts.
She said: "Now that my kids are bigger, they like to torture me. So they want to make me look silly, they want me to be out in the world looking goofy.
“I do something with my kids that I call ‘Coach Mom’ where I just put them in the back yard and I make them do like, twenty jumping jacks and I put on loud music and I make them run wraps around the little yard and I make them do sit ups and hold a plank. Just for fun before bed to get that last zoom out.
“So I do Coach Mom a lot with them and then one year they did Coach Kids and I had to do whatever they said. It was horrible - I almost didn’t survive it!"
