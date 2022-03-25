Jennifer Hudson's ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000.
The 40-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a contestant on 'American Idol' back in 2004 - was engaged to David Otunga for between 2008 and 2017 and five years after calling time on their relationship, the former WWE wrestler has listed the "one-of-a-kind bauble" for sale on IDoNowIDont.com.
Mara Opperman, co-founder of IDoNowIDont.com, told ET Online: "IDoNowIDont.com is selling Jennifer Hudson's former engagement ring. Neil Lane was commissioned to design this one-of-a-kind bauble specifically for Hudson. The round brilliant beauty weighs almost 5 carats and is currently listed at $45,000."
The five-carat ring - which was worn by the 'Dreamgirls' actress worn when she accepted the GRAMMY Award for Best Female R B Vocal Performance from late superstar Whitney Houston and performed 'You Pulled Me Through' at the ceremony back in 2009 - was listed in the VIP section of the resale website and is said o be in high demand.
The description of the ring on the website reads: "This is Jennifer Hudson’s actual engagement ring she wore during her ten-year engagement to wrestler David Otunga.
"This engagement ring received a significant amount of press and is frequently listed as one of the most stunning and sought-after celebrity engagement rings. The ring is GIA Certified. Accompanies Documentation.Official certification documentation signed by Neil Lane himself."
Jennifer - who has 12-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr.with her ex-fiance - confirmed via her representative that the relationship had ended and that she had requested a "protective order " against David solely in the "interests of their son." At the time, her rep said: "Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.