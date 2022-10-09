Jennifer Lawrence lost control

Jennifer Lawrence felt she lost "control" of herself and her career following the success of 'The Hunger Games'.

The 32-year-old actress became a household name after taking on the role of Katniss Everdeen in the movie series and she admitted the time after the first film came out in 2012 made her feel like "such a commodity" because there were so many people involved in making decisions about her professional life.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.