Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez focusing on their kids

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are focusing on their children as they continue to work through their relationship issues.
The couple recently revealed they are "working on some things" with their relationship, but their main focus and priority is said to be Jennifer's 13-year-old twins Emme and Max and Alex's daughters - Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 - as they have all grown close, TMZ reports.
It comes after the couple confirmed they are "working through" things as rumours about them ending their two year engagement surfaced recently.
In a joint statement, they told People magazine: "We are working through some things."
And a source has claimed they just "hit a rough patch" but were never fully broken up.
The insider added of the couple's relationship: "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But they were not broken up ...
"She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID but they want to try to stay together."
Their comments come after a source claimed Jennifer and Alex split after four years together.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six column on Friday (12.03.21): "He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season. She's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic."
Jennifer and Alex have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and even as late as January this year, Alex admitted he can't wait to marry Jennifer as he quipped "third time's the charm" as they prepared for the big day.
He said: "We tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say in baseball, 'Third time's the charm,' so let's hope. It's been such a crazy year for her. So amazing. So many blessings. In the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, the inaugural."
